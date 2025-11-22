Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Het Streek Lyceum School / Atelier van Berlo + Ector Hoogstad Architecten

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Ede, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Roos van Roessel, Tiemen Anema, Wiktoria Mrozek
  • Technical Team: Varsham Boedhoe, Ridwan Tehupelasury, Elisabeth Tukker
  • Architecture Offices: Ector Hoogstad Architecten
  • Landscape Architecture: Copijn Landschapsarchitecten
  • General Contractor: Bouwbedrijf Kreeft
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMD Raadgevend Ingenieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: WSI Techniek
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Adviesbureau Sijperda Hardy
  • City: Ede
  • Country: The Netherlands
Het Streek Lyceum School / Atelier van Berlo + Ector Hoogstad Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Marcel van der Burg

Text description provided by the architects. Atelier van Berlo and Ector Hoogstad Architecten designed Het Streek Lyceum in Ede. The new building redefines the secondary school as a social and spatial heart for both students and the wider community. Designed by Atelier van Berlo and Ector Hoogstad Architecten, the building fosters encounters, vitality, and a sense of belonging within a compact and circular design.

About this office
Ector Hoogstad Architecten
Office
Atelier van Berlo
Office

WoodGlassBrick

Educational Architecture, Schools

