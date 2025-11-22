Het Streek Lyceum School / Atelier van Berlo + Ector Hoogstad Architecten

-
Architects: Atelier van Berlo, Ector Hoogstad Architecten
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Marcel van der Burg
-
Manufacturers: Drystack
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Design Team: Roos van Roessel, Tiemen Anema, Wiktoria Mrozek
- Technical Team: Varsham Boedhoe, Ridwan Tehupelasury, Elisabeth Tukker
- Architecture Offices: Ector Hoogstad Architecten
- Landscape Architecture: Copijn Landschapsarchitecten
- General Contractor: Bouwbedrijf Kreeft
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMD Raadgevend Ingenieurs
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: WSI Techniek
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Adviesbureau Sijperda Hardy
- City: Ede
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Atelier van Berlo and Ector Hoogstad Architecten designed Het Streek Lyceum in Ede. The new building redefines the secondary school as a social and spatial heart for both students and the wider community. Designed by Atelier van Berlo and Ector Hoogstad Architecten, the building fosters encounters, vitality, and a sense of belonging within a compact and circular design.