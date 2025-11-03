Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects

-
Architects: Peddle Thorp Architects
- Area: 2333 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Victor Vieaux
-
Manufacturers: AGROB BUCHTAL, Fairview, Keystone Linings & Acoustic, Laminex, Lysaght, Megasorber
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Schools
- Lead Designer, Client Relationship Manager: Socrati Seretis
- Sports Lead: Rob Alessi
- Project Architect: Alex Davies
- Technical Lead: Robert Abajas
- Technical Support: Wenting Gan
- Main Contractor: Building Engineering
- Engineers/Structure: Northrop Consulting Engineers
- Project Manager: Debtech
- Service Engineers: NJM Design
- Pool Engineer: Hydrautech Designs
- Town Planning: Ratio Planning
- Client: Ivanhoe Grammar School
- City: Victoria
- Country: Australia
The Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre redefines how wellness, education, and culture can coexist in a single, integrated environment.