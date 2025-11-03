Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Australia
  5. Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects

Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects

Save

Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects - Exterior PhotographyCoonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects - Exterior PhotographyCoonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects - Image 4 of 27Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects - Exterior Photography, Aerial View PhotographyCoonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Victoria, Australia
  • Architects: Peddle Thorp Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2333
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Victor Vieaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AGROB BUCHTAL, Fairview, Keystone Linings & Acoustic, Laminex, Lysaght, Megasorber
  • Category: Schools
  • Lead Designer, Client Relationship Manager: Socrati Seretis
  • Sports Lead: Rob Alessi
  • Project Architect: Alex Davies
  • Technical Lead: Robert Abajas
  • Technical Support: Wenting Gan
  • Main Contractor: Building Engineering
  • Engineers/Structure: Northrop Consulting Engineers
  • Project Manager: Debtech
  • Service Engineers: NJM Design
  • Pool Engineer: Hydrautech Designs
  • Town Planning: Ratio Planning
  • Client: Ivanhoe Grammar School
  • City: Victoria
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Victor Vieaux

The Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre redefines how wellness, education, and culture can coexist in a single, integrated environment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Peddle Thorp Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
Cite: "Coonawarra Willam Aquatic Centre - Ivanhoe Grammar School / Peddle Thorp Architects" 03 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035598/coonawarra-willam-aquatic-centre-ivanhoe-grammar-school-peddle-thorp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags