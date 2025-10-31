Grand Canal Gateway Bridge - Hangzhou / Zaha Hadid Architects

-
Architects: Zaha Hadid Architects
- Area: 390 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Xue Liang
-
Structural Engineering: Arup, Tongji UniversityArchitectural Design Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd
- Category: Pedestrian Bridge, Sustainability
- Zha Principal: Patrik Schumacher
- Zha Project Directors: Paola Cattarin, Paolo Matteuzzi
- Zha Project Architect: Maria Loreto Flores
- Zha Concept Project Architect: Saman Dangostar
- Zha Concept Design Team: Berkin Islam, Christy Yin, Delfina Bocca, Enoch Kolo, Federico Borello, Hunter Paine, IrenaPredalic, Kalliopi Mouzaki, Lorena Espaillat Bencosme, Luciano Letteriello, Marcella Fedele, Maria Tsironi, MariagraziaLanza, Mariana Custodio Dos Santos, Marie-Perrine Placais, Mattia Santi, Michael On, Milind Khade, Miron Mutyaba,Mohamed Al-Jubori, Nastasja Mitrovic, Natasha Marks, Philipp Siedler, Pierandrea Angius, Qiuru Pu, Raquel Arauco Ordas,Saman Dadgostar, Satoshi Ohashi, Shahd Abdelmoneim, Shajay Bhooshan, Sven Torres, Thomas Bagnoli, Tommaso Casucci,Vincent Konate, Vincenzo Barilari, Vishu Bhooshan, Xiaoyu Zhang, Yuan Zhai, Yuzhi Xu
- Zha Design Team: Andy Lin, Damir Alispahic, Effie Nakajima, Gaganjit Singh, Gigi Ho, Hangyul Jeong, Iris Chen, JoannaSaade, Jose Castaneda, Kalliopi Mouzaki, Ke Yang, Maria Echeverri, Milica Pihler-Mirjanic, Millie Anderson, MironMutyaba, Natasha Tariq, Qiuru Pu, Stefano Iacopini, Xuan Zhao, Yuan Zhai
- Artistic Supervision: Qiuru Pu, Gaganjit Singh, Miron Mutyaba, Xuan Zhao
- Client: Hangzhou CBD Development Group, ltd.
- Grasshopper Definition: Gaganjit Singh, Miron Mutyaba, Qiuru Pu
- LDI: Tongji University Architectural Design Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd
- Landscaping: Tongji University Architectural Design Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd
- Lighting Designers: Tongji University Architectural Design Research Institute (Group) Co., Ltd
- General Contractor : Hangzhou Xiaohong Construction Environment Group Co., Ltd.;
- Steel Fabricator: Hunan Valin Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Construction of the Grand Canal Gateway Bridge in Hangzhou is now complete. When opened for public use later this year, the footbridge will unite the 800,000 square metre Seamless City masterplan under construction on the east and west banks of the Grand Canal. The centre piece of the city's new 14.7-hectare River Middle public park and river promenade, the bridge and surrounding master plan by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) reconnects the city with its historic Grand Canal and Qiantang River by integrating homes, workplaces and amenities for its community with vital civic spaces for recreation, leisure and tourism.