Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Voices of ArchDaily: Agustina Iñiguez

Voices of ArchDaily: Agustina Iñiguez

Subscriber Access

Save

  • Written by

Agustina Iñiguez's journey into architecture was rooted in a deep appreciation for art, drawing, and craftsmanship, interests that naturally evolved into a formal architectural education beginning at age 18. Based in Buenos Aires, Agustina balances her professional architectural practice with an active role in academia, serving as a teaching assistant at the University of Buenos Aires and as an assistant professor at Torcuato Di Tella University. Since joining ArchDaily's Editorial Team in 2021, she has brought a thoughtful and interdisciplinary approach to curating content that bridges theory, practice, and social engagement.

Her editorial focus centers on exploring architectural projects and themes that carefully consider materials, building techniques, and site integration, with a consistent emphasis on improving quality of life through design. Agustina is particularly drawn to adaptive reuse, urban rewilding, and inclusive design strategies that respond to the needs of diverse communities. She advocates for interdisciplinary collaboration and champions work that thoughtfully connects architectural innovation with environmental and cultural contexts.

Content Loader
About this author
ArchDaily
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily. "Voices of ArchDaily: Agustina Iñiguez" 27 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035417/voices-of-archdaily-agustina-iniguez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags