Voices of ArchDaily: Agustina Iñiguez

Agustina Iñiguez's journey into architecture was rooted in a deep appreciation for art, drawing, and craftsmanship, interests that naturally evolved into a formal architectural education beginning at age 18. Based in Buenos Aires, Agustina balances her professional architectural practice with an active role in academia, serving as a teaching assistant at the University of Buenos Aires and as an assistant professor at Torcuato Di Tella University. Since joining ArchDaily's Editorial Team in 2021, she has brought a thoughtful and interdisciplinary approach to curating content that bridges theory, practice, and social engagement.

Her editorial focus centers on exploring architectural projects and themes that carefully consider materials, building techniques, and site integration, with a consistent emphasis on improving quality of life through design. Agustina is particularly drawn to adaptive reuse, urban rewilding, and inclusive design strategies that respond to the needs of diverse communities. She advocates for interdisciplinary collaboration and champions work that thoughtfully connects architectural innovation with environmental and cultural contexts.