CHUK Heritage Cafe / 6717 Studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: 6717 Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Terrazzo & Marble, Brick, clay tiles
  • Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of Street 38 and Xuan Thuy in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City, a vibrant area known for its bustling cafes and eateries. Chuk Heritage is a unique cultural and culinary destination. This integrated space brings together two brands, CHUK TEA & COFFEE and BÁNH MÌ ƠI, offering Vietnamese tea, coffee, and banh mi. The project embodies the client's vision while articulating the brand's story not just as a café, but as a cultural hub that provides diverse experiences and connects people with nature. It reflects a sustainable vision and contributes to preserving identity amid rapid urbanization.

Cite: "CHUK Heritage Cafe / 6717 Studio" 24 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035371/chuk-heritage-cafe-6717-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

