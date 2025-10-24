CHUK Heritage Cafe / 6717 Studio

-
Architects: 6717 Studio
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
-
Manufacturers: Terrazzo & Marble, Brick, clay tiles
-
Lead Architects: Le Viet Hoi
- Category: Coffee Shop, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Dang Thanh Bao, Nguyen Van Dong
- Technical Team: Le Hoang Nam, Nguyen Ngoc Thien
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the intersection of Street 38 and Xuan Thuy in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City, a vibrant area known for its bustling cafes and eateries. Chuk Heritage is a unique cultural and culinary destination. This integrated space brings together two brands, CHUK TEA & COFFEE and BÁNH MÌ ƠI, offering Vietnamese tea, coffee, and banh mi. The project embodies the client's vision while articulating the brand's story not just as a café, but as a cultural hub that provides diverse experiences and connects people with nature. It reflects a sustainable vision and contributes to preserving identity amid rapid urbanization.