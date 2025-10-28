Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. France
  5. Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes

Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes

Save

Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes - Image 2 of 30Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes - Interior Photography, WoodJules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodJules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes - Image 5 of 30Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Elementary & Middle School
Montaigu-Vendée, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Juan Cardona

Text description provided by the architects. The Jules Verne School Complex consists of three preschool classrooms and their adjoining rest areas on the ground floor, seven elementary classrooms, and a visual arts workshop on the first floor. On the ground floor near the entrance, the administration area includes technical spaces, offices, and the teachers' lounge. The library, the extracurricular area, and the motor skills room are also located on the ground floor, close to the preschool classrooms and the main hall.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Barré Lambot Architectes
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes" 28 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035346/jules-verne-school-barre-lambot-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags