Jules-Verne School / Barré Lambot Architectes

•
Montaigu-Vendée, France
-
Architects: Barré Lambot Architectes
- Area: 1885 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Juan Cardona
-
Lead Architects: Philippe Barré, Agnès Lambot
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Cost Control: Ecb
- Scheduling: Ecb
- Timber Structure: ECSB
- Thermal And Fluids Engineering: kypseli
- City: Montaigu-Vendée
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Jules Verne School Complex consists of three preschool classrooms and their adjoining rest areas on the ground floor, seven elementary classrooms, and a visual arts workshop on the first floor. On the ground floor near the entrance, the administration area includes technical spaces, offices, and the teachers' lounge. The library, the extracurricular area, and the motor skills room are also located on the ground floor, close to the preschool classrooms and the main hall.