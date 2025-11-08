Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Language and Laughter Studio Preschool / O'Neill McVoy Architects

Language and Laughter Studio Preschool / O'Neill McVoy Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
Brooklyn, United States
  • Architects: O'Neill McVoy Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicholas Calcott
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sika, BENCORE, Inter-lux, Molo Design, Olivia Angelozzi hand-painted Mural (Removed), Pierre Bouguennec assembly & coordination (Removed), WeCork
Language and Laughter Studio Preschool / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Interior Photography
© Nicholas Calcott

"What you see is the result of a collaborative journey between three fields: education, architecture, and fabrication. The educational perspective guided us in designing a school that responds to the needs of children in a world increasingly dominated by digital technology, fostering instead a connection to nature. The architects shaped forms, spaces, and light that make every living being—children, plants, and animals—feel recognized and alive." - Pascale Setbon, LLS Founder

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenUnited States
