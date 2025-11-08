Language and Laughter Studio Preschool / O'Neill McVoy Architects

•
Brooklyn, United States
-
Architects: O'Neill McVoy Architects
- Area: 3300 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Nicholas Calcott
-
Manufacturers: Sika, BENCORE, Inter-lux, Molo Design, Olivia Angelozzi hand-painted Mural (Removed), Pierre Bouguennec assembly & coordination (Removed), WeCork
- Category: Educational Architecture, Kindergarten
- Design Team: Beth O'Neill, Chris McVoy, Irmak Ciftci, Weilin Berkey
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ettinger Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: O'Neill McVoy Architects
- General Contractor: Rockhill Construction
- City: Brooklyn
- Country: United States
"What you see is the result of a collaborative journey between three fields: education, architecture, and fabrication. The educational perspective guided us in designing a school that responds to the needs of children in a world increasingly dominated by digital technology, fostering instead a connection to nature. The architects shaped forms, spaces, and light that make every living being—children, plants, and animals—feel recognized and alive." - Pascale Setbon, LLS Founder