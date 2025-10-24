Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France
  • Landscaper: Djao Rakitine Landscape Architecture
  • Engineering Consultant: AIA ingénierie, AIA environnement, ART acoustique
  • Design Team: SAME architectes
  • City: Saint-Germain-en-Laye
  • Country: France
iXcampus Design School / SAME architectes - Exterior Photography
© Schnepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of the state-owned forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and near the town centre, the iXcampus, a new sustainable campus focused on innovation, engages a dialogue with the suburban surroundings, luxuriant vegetation, and a remarkable landscape and architectural heritage. The new buildings are part of an overall vision that respects the identity of the park, and as such, participates in the redefinition of the campus. Their integration amongst the existing buildings creates an architectural dialogue whose harmony arises from the interactions between volumes and shared DNA, thereby ensuring the architecture's flexibility, adaptability, and sustainability.

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsFrance

