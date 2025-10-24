iXcampus Design School / SAME architectes

+ 29

Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Landscaper: Djao Rakitine Landscape Architecture

Engineering Consultant: AIA ingénierie, AIA environnement, ART acoustique

Design Team: SAME architectes

City: Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of the state-owned forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and near the town centre, the iXcampus, a new sustainable campus focused on innovation, engages a dialogue with the suburban surroundings, luxuriant vegetation, and a remarkable landscape and architectural heritage. The new buildings are part of an overall vision that respects the identity of the park, and as such, participates in the redefinition of the campus. Their integration amongst the existing buildings creates an architectural dialogue whose harmony arises from the interactions between volumes and shared DNA, thereby ensuring the architecture's flexibility, adaptability, and sustainability.