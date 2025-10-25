House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura

+ 33

Houses • Vila Madalena, Brazil Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Braston , Cebrace , Coral Tintas , Crosslam , Docol , Gerdau , IKO , Tigre , Votorantim

Lead Architects: Tito Ficarelli, Chantal Ficarelli

Category: Houses

Architect: Claudia Piaia

Structural Design: 3TX

Timber Engineering: Crosslam

Construction Team: Domeng Engenharia

External Wall Panel And Granite Floor: Luiza Gottschalk

City: Vila Madalena

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Going against the grain of a traditional residence, Casa Toca emerges from a diverse program that includes domestic spaces, an art studio, a music studio, and areas for gatherings — reflecting the lifestyle of its residents, architect Tito Ficarelli and visual artist Luiza Gottschalk, who are also responsible for the design. This is the third home conceived and built by the couple for different stages of their life together.