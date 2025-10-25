Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura

House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Save

House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BalconyHouse Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodHouse Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam, ChairHouse Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamHouse Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Vila Madalena, Brazil
  • Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Braston, Cebrace, Coral Tintas, Crosslam, Docol, Gerdau, IKO, Tigre, Votorantim
  • Lead Architects: Tito Ficarelli, Chantal Ficarelli
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect: Claudia Piaia
  • Structural Design: 3TX
  • Timber Engineering: Crosslam
  • Construction Team: Domeng Engenharia
  • External Wall Panel And Granite Floor: Luiza Gottschalk
  • City: Vila Madalena
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Going against the grain of a traditional residence, Casa Toca emerges from a diverse program that includes domestic spaces, an art studio, a music studio, and areas for gatherings — reflecting the lifestyle of its residents, architect Tito Ficarelli and visual artist Luiza Gottschalk, who are also responsible for the design. This is the third home conceived and built by the couple for different stages of their life together.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ARKITITO Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Casa Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 25 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035246/house-toca-arkitito-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags