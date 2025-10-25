House Toca / ARKITITO Arquitetura

-
Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Fran Parente
-
Manufacturers: Braston, Cebrace, Coral Tintas, Crosslam, Docol, Gerdau, IKO, Tigre, Votorantim
-
Lead Architects: Tito Ficarelli, Chantal Ficarelli
Text description provided by the architects. Going against the grain of a traditional residence, Casa Toca emerges from a diverse program that includes domestic spaces, an art studio, a music studio, and areas for gatherings — reflecting the lifestyle of its residents, architect Tito Ficarelli and visual artist Luiza Gottschalk, who are also responsible for the design. This is the third home conceived and built by the couple for different stages of their life together.