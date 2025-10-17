Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Mirage in Yumeshima / PONDEDGE + f a r m

Mirage in Yumeshima / PONDEDGE + f a r m

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: PONDEDGE, f a r m
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Jumpei Suzuki (PONDEDGE) + Rui Murabe, Akiko Fujimoto (farm)
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a public restroom for the EXPO 2025. In response to the context of a plaza surrounded by iconic architectural landmarks, this structure was conceived not as a clearly defined form, but as something that recedes into the background—an architecture that allows only the phenomena of its surroundings to come into focus.

f a r m
PONDEDGE
Steel

Cite: "Mirage in Yumeshima / PONDEDGE + f a r m" 17 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035126/mirage-in-yumeshima-f-a-r-m> ISSN 0719-8884

