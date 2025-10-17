Mirage in Yumeshima / PONDEDGE + f a r m

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Jumpei Suzuki, Rui Murabe, Akiko Fujimoto
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: ND3M
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ohno Japan
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ZO Consulting Engineers
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project is a public restroom for the EXPO 2025. In response to the context of a plaza surrounded by iconic architectural landmarks, this structure was conceived not as a clearly defined form, but as something that recedes into the background—an architecture that allows only the phenomena of its surroundings to come into focus.