Wave Pavilion, Urban Micro-Space Regeneration Plan / Moguang Studio

•
Hangzhou, China
-
Architects: Moguang Studio
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Qingshan Wu, Kejia Mei
- Category: Pavilion, Renovation
- Design Team: Li Jiaying, Feng Xin
- Clients: Vanke Center; Jiang Jun | Institute of Social & Strategic Research, China Academy of Art; Zhang Yan | The Roof Culture & Arts Center
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In 2024, leveraging the Hangzhou Asian Games, the China Academy of Art · College of Innovative Design and Hangzhou Vanke launched the Urban Micro-Space Regeneration Plan, focusing on overlooked "residual spaces" — from lakesides and bridge underpasses to unused office corners. Through micro-interventions, the project seeks to activate these forgotten fragments of the city and bring warmth and vitality to daily urban life.