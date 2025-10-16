Wave Pavilion, Urban Micro-Space Regeneration Plan / Moguang Studio

+ 17

Category: Pavilion, Renovation

Design Team: Li Jiaying, Feng Xin

Clients: Vanke Center; Jiang Jun | Institute of Social & Strategic Research, China Academy of Art; Zhang Yan | The Roof Culture & Arts Center

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In 2024, leveraging the Hangzhou Asian Games, the China Academy of Art · College of Innovative Design and Hangzhou Vanke launched the Urban Micro-Space Regeneration Plan, focusing on overlooked "residual spaces" — from lakesides and bridge underpasses to unused office corners. Through micro-interventions, the project seeks to activate these forgotten fragments of the city and bring warmth and vitality to daily urban life.