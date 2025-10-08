Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze

-
Architects: Atelier Besson Bolze, Ferron & Monnereau Architects
- Area: 2800 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Charles Bouchaïb
-
Manufacturers: FARO Barcelona, Knauf, Leprieuré, Steico, Thebault Groupe
- Lead Team: Lucas Monnereau
- Office Lead Architects: Lucas Monnereau, Eric Monnereau, Sylviane Ferron
- Design Team: Ferron & Monnereau Architects
- Architecture Offices: Atelier Besson Bolze
- Landscape Architecture: Usages & Paysages
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Cetab
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Emacoustic
- City: Audenge
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Public schools are an essential tool for addressing current social and environmental issues. Promoting children's well-being, raising their civic, ecological, and social awareness, and reducing class and gender inequalities are the goals that public schools must set for themselves. To achieve these ambitions, the Élisabeth & Robert Badinter School Group is innovating and proposing to rethink public education facilities by creating a new symbiosis between school and nature. Inspired by the French "open-air school" movement of the 20th century, this new school offers an alternative to traditional schooling. Here, classes are taught differently, in contact with nature.