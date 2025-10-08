Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. France
  5. Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze

Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze

Save

Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze - Image 2 of 20Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodElisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze - Interior Photography, WoodElisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze - Exterior Photography, WoodElisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Elementary & Middle School
Audenge, France
  • Lead Team: Lucas Monnereau
  • Office Lead Architects: Lucas Monnereau, Eric Monnereau, Sylviane Ferron
  • Design Team: Ferron & Monnereau Architects
  • Architecture Offices: Atelier Besson Bolze
  • Landscape Architecture: Usages & Paysages
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Cetab
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Emacoustic
  • City: Audenge
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze - Image 2 of 20
© Charles Bouchaïb

Text description provided by the architects. Public schools are an essential tool for addressing current social and environmental issues. Promoting children's well-being, raising their civic, ecological, and social awareness, and reducing class and gender inequalities are the goals that public schools must set for themselves. To achieve these ambitions, the Élisabeth & Robert Badinter School Group is innovating and proposing to rethink public education facilities by creating a new symbiosis between school and nature. Inspired by the French "open-air school" movement of the 20th century, this new school offers an alternative to traditional schooling. Here, classes are taught differently, in contact with nature.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ferron & Monnereau Architects
Office
Atelier Besson Bolze
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolFrance
Cite: "Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze" 08 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034682/elisabeth-and-robert-badinter-elementary-school-ferron-and-monnereau-architects-plus-atelier-besson-bolze> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags