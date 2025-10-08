Elisabeth and Robert Badinter Elementary School / Ferron & Monnereau Architects + Atelier Besson Bolze

+ 15

Category: Educational Architecture, Elementary & Middle School

Lead Team: Lucas Monnereau

Office Lead Architects: Lucas Monnereau, Eric Monnereau, Sylviane Ferron

Design Team: Ferron & Monnereau Architects

Architecture Offices: Atelier Besson Bolze

Landscape Architecture: Usages & Paysages

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Cetab

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Emacoustic

City: Audenge

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Public schools are an essential tool for addressing current social and environmental issues. Promoting children's well-being, raising their civic, ecological, and social awareness, and reducing class and gender inequalities are the goals that public schools must set for themselves. To achieve these ambitions, the Élisabeth & Robert Badinter School Group is innovating and proposing to rethink public education facilities by creating a new symbiosis between school and nature. Inspired by the French "open-air school" movement of the 20th century, this new school offers an alternative to traditional schooling. Here, classes are taught differently, in contact with nature.