World
M. Sironi Academy of Fine Arts / LERUA Studio

© Aldo Amoretti

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, University, Other Facilities
Sassari, Italy
  • Architects: LERUA Studio Associato di Architettura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1888
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Amoretti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Secco Sistemi, Amonn, Diasen, Fassa Bortolo, MARAZZI, PREFA, Schindler , marini
  • Architectural Design Lerua Studio: Architect Fabiana Ledda, Architect Paolo Russo
  • Architectural Design Collaborators: Studio CST, Engineer Francesco Sanna, Architect Riccardo Onnis, Geologist Maddalena Moroso
  • Engineering: IP Ingegneria
  • Construction Company: ABE
  • City: Sassari
  • Country: Italy
M. Sironi Academy of Fine Arts / LERUA Studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Sassari, the redevelopment project for the Mario Sironi Academy of Fine Arts, located on Via Duca degli Abruzzi, represents a conscious and necessary architectural gesture, capable of reactivating the dialogue between the institution and the urban fabric. This project goes beyond restoration, reshaping the complex's boundaries to make it permeable, welcoming, and contemporary.

Project gallery

About this office
LERUA Studio Associato di Architettura
Materials

StoneConcrete

Educational Architecture, Higher Education, University, Other facilities, Italy

Cite: "M. Sironi Academy of Fine Arts / LERUA Studio" 15 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034676/m-sironi-academy-of-fine-arts-lerua-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

