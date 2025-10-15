M. Sironi Academy of Fine Arts / LERUA Studio

+ 14

Category: Educational Architecture, University, Other Facilities

Architectural Design Lerua Studio: Architect Fabiana Ledda, Architect Paolo Russo

Architectural Design Collaborators: Studio CST, Engineer Francesco Sanna, Architect Riccardo Onnis, Geologist Maddalena Moroso

Engineering: IP Ingegneria

Construction Company: ABE

City: Sassari

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Sassari, the redevelopment project for the Mario Sironi Academy of Fine Arts, located on Via Duca degli Abruzzi, represents a conscious and necessary architectural gesture, capable of reactivating the dialogue between the institution and the urban fabric. This project goes beyond restoration, reshaping the complex's boundaries to make it permeable, welcoming, and contemporary.