World
  5. Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG

Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG

Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG - Exterior Photography
Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG - Interior Photography
Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Research Center, University, Sustainability
Claremont, United States
  • Collaborators: Saiful Bouquet, Acco Engineered Systems, Atlas Civil Design, MRY, Rosendin Electric, WSP USA, Jacobs, ARUP, KGM Architectural Lighting, Heintges, KOA, EWCG, KPRS, Herrick, Hortus Environmental Design, IDS Real Estate Group, Kleinfelder, Salamander, Code Consultants Inc
  • Creative Director: Bjarke Ingels
  • Partner In Charge: Leon Rost
  • Project Manager: Aran Coakley
  • Technical Lead: Amir Mikhaeil
  • Project Leader: Lorenz Krisai
  • Team: Abigail Meyer, Ahmad Tabbakh, Alan Maedo, Ana Luisa Pedreira, Beat Schenk, Bernardo Schuhmacher, Bianca Blanari, Casey Tucker, David Holbrook, David Iseri, Dylan Hames, Gus Steyer, Hector Romero, Jan Leenknegt, Janie Louise Green, Joe Veliz, Kam Chi Cheng, Minjung Ku, Neha Sadruddin, Pooya AleDavood, Richard Cagasca, Ryan Duval, Seung Ho Shin, Sue Biolsi, Terrence Chew, Thomas Guerra, Thomas McMurtrie, Tracy Sodder, Vi Madrazo, Won Ryu, Yanan Ding, Yasamin Mayyas, Yen-Jung Alex Wu, Yiling Emily Chen
  • Client: Claremont McKenna College
  • City: Claremont
  • Country: United States
Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The new Robert Day Sciences Center at Claremont McKenna College maximizes multidisciplinary integration and interaction: each level of the 135,000-sq-ft building is oriented in a different direction, channeling the flow of people and ideas between the labs, classrooms, and the surrounding campus. Commissioned in 2020, the Robert Day Sciences Center serves a community of 1,400 students. The center is BIG's first built project in Los Angeles, and the first completed building in the BIG-designed masterplan for CMC's Roberts Campus, which envisions a more unified campus shaped by a series of buildings that extend the central mall and adjacent sports bowl currently under construction. Collaborators on the Sciences Center include Saiful Bouquet as Structural Engineer, KPRS Construction as General Contractor, and IDS Real Estate Group as Construction Manager.

Project gallery

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversitySustainabilityUnited States

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG" 01 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034623/claremont-mckenna-college-robert-day-sciences-center-big> ISSN 0719-8884

