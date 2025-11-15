Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Attic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero

Attic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero

Save

Attic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WoodAttic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero - Interior PhotographyAttic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkAttic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero - Interior PhotographyAttic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Pineda Monedero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Del Rio Bani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Viabizzuno
  • Lead Architects: Alex Pineda, Antón Monedero, Jaime Prous Architects
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Attic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete, Countertop
© Del Rio Bani

The housing is located on the top floor of a building from the 1970s. Like most penthouses in the city, it is a residual space despite being the most coveted apartment. By retracting the facade, the unit is positioned above the secondary spaces of the lower floors, with narrow frames and numerous obstacles such as downspouts or ventilation ducts. The goal is to camouflage these defects and through a process of subtraction, leave its structure exposed. Three main spaces are created beneath the original layout.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pineda Monedero
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Attic A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero" [Atico A.N.T. / Pineda Monedero] 15 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034571/attic-ant-pineda-monedero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags