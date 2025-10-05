Gimle 4 Student Housing / CODE: arkitektur

-
Architects: CODE: arkitektur
- Area: 8580 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:IN'BY
-
Manufacturers: Kvint Blendex, Parmarine, RVT AS, Straye AS
-
Lead Architect: Henning Kaland
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Anniken Hustad, Nataša Zednik
- Clients: SiA
- City: Oslo
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. Gimle 4 is a new student housing project in Kristiansand, providing 184 units distributed across three buildings that embrace a preserved pine forest and the site's natural topography.