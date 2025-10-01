Anjuman School Teynampet Chennai / KSM Architecture

+ 22

Ksm Team: Sriram Ganapathi, Siddarth Money, Moiz M.D, Mohan Raj, S.Seran, Mathivanan.P, G.Deivanayagi

Joinery: Saravana Building Products

City: Chennai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Anjuman-E-Himayat-E-Islam Trust in Thiagaraya Nagar, Chennai, is over a hundred and thirty years old – a Trust that provides care and education for orphan children and children from a poor economic background. The project was envisaged for orphan boys between grades 6 to 12 and is located on a designated site within a 10-acre campus that houses a mosque, multiple educational institutions, vocational training centres, and accommodation for underprivileged children. The project was funded by a group of benefactors associated with the Trust and was constructed on a tight and economical budget.