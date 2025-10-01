Bringing Curved Design to Life With Radiused Trim Products

The famous actress Mae West once described a curve as "the loveliest distance between two points." While she may have been discussing the human form, this observation goes beyond physical appearance and gets to the heart of that which comforts and soothes the human psyche in the design of nature.

Rolling hills, the arc of an ocean wave, the fiery glow of dawn on the horizon—these natural forms evoke peace and serenity when observed. As work environments and common spaces are created, it is important that those in design remember that there are very few straight lines found in nature. When soft edges, arched ceilings and radius walls are applied to the interior of a building, the design of nature is brought indoors.

Flannery Inc., an aluminum architectural metals company, has been softening wall edges since 1975, when it introduced steel bullnose corners to the drywall industry. This simple metal trim revolutionized home design over the next two decades and brought a "Southwest" design effect to the entire country. As Flannery evolved and grew into primarily an aluminum trim manufacturer, radiused trim products would be a large part of their fabrication processes.

Drywall Reveals that Flow with a Curved Wall

While most of Flannery's aluminum drywall trims are stocked as straight pieces, they have mastered the art of bending and curving them to follow the contours of an undulating wall. Aluminum reveals can be bent and installed over the gypsum board of large circular room or the head of an arched window. Since extruded aluminum can be softened, the metal can be bent with the proper machinery to a fairly tight radius including drywall columns.

Bending Trim to Wrap the Nature of Wood

Millwork panels and natural wood paneling continue to have a resurgence with interior design. Many design teams overlook the number of wood products on the market that are pliable enough to run a curved wall. As with any wood product, panel edges and termination points require a trim option. Flannery has been able to bend its aluminum millwork trims to conform to the contours of the paneling as it follows the layout of a radiused wall. Aluminum trims are also rigid enough to be bent while maintaining the proper spacing required to receive a panel edge.

There Are No Straight Clouds

Ceiling art is now a recognized design element, especially in educational settings. Students sit under a green canopy of acoustic tiles made in the shape of tree leaves. In the meantime, others sit under bulbous clouds of white tiles that come straight out of a Winnie the Pooh landscape. These artistic installations are made possible through a combination of specially cut ceiling grids and tiles, along with custom-bent Flannery Strata trims that define and outline each cloud formation. The ability to bend aluminum edge trims to shape a drop-down ceiling helps set the tone for the entire space, especially in common areas where learning and creativity are the focus. Gone are the days of eight-foot ceilings and fluorescent lighting, we are now in the era of vaulted ceilings, natural light and floating acoustical ceiling clouds.

A manufacturer that can contribute products to promote a natural design to interior spaces will enhance the world of others. Warm and inviting spaces are not created by straight lines and ninety-degree angles. They are created by curves and bends that promote imagination, expression and even productivity. Flannery is one manufacturer that has no trouble with the curve.