© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
Grand Bayview Qianhai Residential Towers / Foster + Partners

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Apartments, Skyscrapers
Shenzhen, China
Text description provided by the architects. The first tenants have moved into Grand Bayview Qianhai, a new building typology that is aimed specifically at professionals who have an intensive work-centered lifestyle. Designed by Foster + Partners, the two connected towers are arranged in a fan shape to optimize views and daylight, maximize privacy on the outer radius, and provide focused communal areas at the centre of the scheme.

Foster + Partners
