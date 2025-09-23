Grand Bayview Qianhai Residential Towers / Foster + Partners

+ 13

Category: Houses, Apartments, Skyscrapers

Team: Luke Fox, Perry lp

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The first tenants have moved into Grand Bayview Qianhai, a new building typology that is aimed specifically at professionals who have an intensive work-centered lifestyle. Designed by Foster + Partners, the two connected towers are arranged in a fan shape to optimize views and daylight, maximize privacy on the outer radius, and provide focused communal areas at the centre of the scheme.