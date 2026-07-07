BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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Category: Houses

Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Andrea Mendonça, Alan Cruciti, Pedro Feli

Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Décio Araújo, Ana Zuchetto, Amanda Bernarcci, Fernanda Barbara, Juliana Vital, Juliane Caplan

Landscape: Renata Tilli

Lighting: Illumination

Structure: Leão & Associados

Site Area: 32,292 ft2

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of a canal in the city of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the BRM House blends into the abundant color palette of the surrounding nature. Designed for a family that loves to entertain, the house evokes the spirit of summer through its materials: the brightness of the sun, the color of the sand and the freshness of the sea.