BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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Architects: Jacobsen Arquitetura
- Area: 13 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra + Fran Parente
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- Category: Houses
- Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Andrea Mendonça, Alan Cruciti, Pedro Feli
- Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Décio Araújo, Ana Zuchetto, Amanda Bernarcci, Fernanda Barbara, Juliana Vital, Juliane Caplan
- Landscape: Renata Tilli
- Lighting: Illumination
- Structure: Leão & Associados
- Site Area: 32,292 ft2
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of a canal in the city of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the BRM House blends into the abundant color palette of the surrounding nature. Designed for a family that loves to entertain, the house evokes the spirit of summer through its materials: the brightness of the sun, the color of the sand and the freshness of the sea.