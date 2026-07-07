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BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

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BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenBRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyBRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodBRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 5 of 25BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - More Images+ 20

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Houses
Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Architecture Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Siniauskas, Pedro Henrique Ramos, Pedro Junqueira, Andrea Mendonça, Alan Cruciti, Pedro Feli
  • Design Team: Paulo Jacobsen, Bernardo Jacobsen, Edgar Murata, Marcelo Vessoni, Marcela Guerreiro, Magu Marinelli, Décio Araújo, Ana Zuchetto, Amanda Bernarcci, Fernanda Barbara, Juliana Vital, Juliane Caplan
  • Landscape: Renata Tilli
  • Lighting: Illumination
  • Structure: Leão & Associados
  • Site Area: 32,292 ft2
  • Country: Brazil
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BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura - Image 9 of 25
© Fernando Guerra + Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the banks of a canal in the city of Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, the BRM House blends into the abundant color palette of the surrounding nature. Designed for a family that loves to entertain, the house evokes the spirit of summer through its materials: the brightness of the sun, the color of the sand and the freshness of the sea.

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Jacobsen Arquitetura
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "BRM Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura" [Residência BRM / Jacobsen Arquitetura] 07 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034338/brm-residence-jacobsen-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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