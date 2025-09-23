V House / João Tiago Aguiar, Arquitectos

+ 23

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Arianna Camozzi, Carolina Silva, Diogo Romão, Élvio Pereira, Francisco Duarte, Giulia Giust, Gonçalo Coimbra, João Fonseca, João Morais, Maria Sousa Otto, Nuno Almeida, Nuno Sequeira, Paulo Jorge Dias, Pedro Vieira, Renata Vieira, Ricardo Carvalho, Rita Cardoso Lemos, Rúben Mateus, Samanta Cardoso de Menezes, Susana Luís.

Landscape Architecture: Sofia Raimundo

Interior Design: Basegeometrica- Carina Seelig

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The V house is a paradigmatic example of the pursuit of a sensitive integration between architecture and nature, where form and materials organically intertwine with the surrounding context. Organised in a "V" plan, the house is composed of rectilinear volumes that, protecting themselves from the prevailing north and northwest winds, open generously to the south, embracing the garden and the distant sea. This volumetric arrangement ensures privacy and fluidity while creating an aesthetic and functional unity that transcends mere formal composition.