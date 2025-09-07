One-Wall House / Gabriela Casagrande arquitetura + Suna Arquitetura

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. A Wall House is organized around a single line: a wall that spans 80 meters across the entire lot, from the access to the navigable canal. This element defines the structure, organizes the program, and provides unity to the project. On one side, the technical aspects: service areas, functional circulation, and systems. On the other, the living experience — pool, lounge, landscape.