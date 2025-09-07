One-Wall House / Gabriela Casagrande arquitetura + Suna Arquitetura

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Angra dos Reis, Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. A Wall House is organized around a single line: a wall that spans 80 meters across the entire lot, from the access to the navigable canal. This element defines the structure, organizes the program, and provides unity to the project. On one side, the technical aspects: service areas, functional circulation, and systems. On the other, the living experience — pool, lounge, landscape.

About this office
Gabriela Casagrande arquitetura
Office
Suna Arquitetura
Office

