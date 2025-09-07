Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

+ 29

Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Shen Yue、Dai Wenzhu

Design Team Members: Meng Wentao，Zhu Tingting（trainee）,Zhang Yujie（trainee）

Construction Team: Liu Baoshan Team

Lighting: Hangzhou LONGSUN Lighting Engineering Co., Ltd

Project Cooperator: Hangzhou Simple & True Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Canal Pavilion Post is a public welfare renovation project of a temporary building, located by Gongchen Bridge on the Hangzhou section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. It covers an area of 10 square meters, stands over 2 meters high, and has a simple wooden structure. We are used to calling it "Little Box" because of its square and simple shape, which makes it easy to understand at a glance. The client hopes to transform this originally vacant wooden house into a scenic post that provides free drinking water and rest spaces for tourists. Meanwhile, it will serve as a publicity spot for the street and Gongchen Bridge – a landmark historical building in Hangzhou – and sell some tourist souvenirs and cultural and creative products.