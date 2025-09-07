Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. China
  5. Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO

Save

Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior PhotographyCanal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Image 3 of 34Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography, WoodCanal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Interior PhotographyCanal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture
Hangzhou, China
  • Design Team: Shen Yue、Dai Wenzhu
  • Design Team Members: Meng Wentao，Zhu Tingting（trainee）,Zhang Yujie（trainee）
  • Construction Team: Liu Baoshan Team
  • Lighting: Hangzhou LONGSUN Lighting Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Project Cooperator: Hangzhou Simple & True Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd.
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Canal Pavilion Post is a public welfare renovation project of a temporary building, located by Gongchen Bridge on the Hangzhou section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. It covers an area of 10 square meters, stands over 2 meters high, and has a simple wooden structure. We are used to calling it "Little Box" because of its square and simple shape, which makes it easy to understand at a glance. The client hopes to transform this originally vacant wooden house into a scenic post that provides free drinking water and rest spaces for tourists. Meanwhile, it will serve as a publicity spot for the street and Gongchen Bridge – a landmark historical building in Hangzhou – and sell some tourist souvenirs and cultural and creative products.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Canal Pavilion Post / ZAOZUO ARCHITECTURE STUDIO" 07 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033823/canal-pavilion-post-zaozuo-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags