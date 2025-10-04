Beijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office

•
Beijing, China
-
Architects: MAT Office
- Area: 2400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Weiqi Jin
-
Lead Architects: TANG Kangshuo, ZHANG Miao
- Category: Kindergarten
- Design Team: WANG Feiyu, TONG Siyang, LI Xitong, XIA YinAilin, CHEN Xiangxun (intern), WAN Zilin (intern), LIN Hua (drawing), WU Xinke (drawing)
- Construction Design: WDCE
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District, Beijing, this circular, six-class kindergarten is close to Beijing Capital International Airport and serves as an educational support facility for an affordable housing complex in the city's suburbs. Embracing the core concept of "Running to the Sky," the kindergarten aims to provide children with a haven of freedom, exploration, and growth.