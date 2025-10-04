Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Beijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office

Beijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBeijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office - Exterior PhotographyBeijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Beijing, China
  • Architects: MAT Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin
  • Lead Architects: TANG Kangshuo, ZHANG Miao
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Design Team: WANG Feiyu, TONG Siyang, LI Xitong, XIA YinAilin, CHEN Xiangxun (intern), WAN Zilin (intern), LIN Hua (drawing), WU Xinke (drawing)
  • Construction Design: WDCE
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
Beijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office - Exterior Photography
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District, Beijing, this circular, six-class kindergarten is close to Beijing Capital International Airport and serves as an educational support facility for an affordable housing complex in the city's suburbs. Embracing the core concept of "Running to the Sky," the kindergarten aims to provide children with a haven of freedom, exploration, and growth.

Project gallery

MAT Office
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenChina
Cite: "Beijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office" 04 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033822/beijing-gaoliying-kindergarten-mat-office> ISSN 0719-8884

© Weiqi Jin

北京高丽营幼儿园 / MAT 超级建筑事务所

