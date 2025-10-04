Beijing Gaoliying Kindergarten / MAT Office

+ 27

Category: Kindergarten

Design Team: WANG Feiyu, TONG Siyang, LI Xitong, XIA YinAilin, CHEN Xiangxun (intern), WAN Zilin (intern), LIN Hua (drawing), WU Xinke (drawing)

Construction Design: WDCE

City: Beijing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Gaoliying Town, Shunyi District, Beijing, this circular, six-class kindergarten is close to Beijing Capital International Airport and serves as an educational support facility for an affordable housing complex in the city's suburbs. Embracing the core concept of "Running to the Sky," the kindergarten aims to provide children with a haven of freedom, exploration, and growth.