World
Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects

Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects - Exterior Photography
Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects - Interior Photography
Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room
Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects - Interior Photography, Chair

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: MOMENTUM Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1740
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su
  • Lead Architects: Jian Ming Huang
Save this picture!
Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Qingshan Village, Yuhang District of Hangzhou, Qingshan School occupies the site of an abandoned primary school. The original buildings, severely deteriorated and spatially outdated, could not be reused and were therefore demolished. Respecting the site's footprint and scale, MOMENTUM Architects undertook a complete reconstruction to reestablish a school for the community. The aim was to create a student-centered environment that reconnects learning with rural life, while preserving the cultural memory embedded in the land.

About this office
MOMENTUM Architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsChina
Cite: "Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects" 09 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

