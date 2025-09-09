Qingshan School / MOMENTUM Architects

+ 32

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Qingshan Village, Yuhang District of Hangzhou, Qingshan School occupies the site of an abandoned primary school. The original buildings, severely deteriorated and spatially outdated, could not be reused and were therefore demolished. Respecting the site's footprint and scale, MOMENTUM Architects undertook a complete reconstruction to reestablish a school for the community. The aim was to create a student-centered environment that reconnects learning with rural life, while preserving the cultural memory embedded in the land.