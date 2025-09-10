Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. China
  SPARK 761_Beijing Digital Economy AIDC / llLab.

SPARK 761_Beijing Digital Economy AIDC / llLab.

Industrial Architecture, Public Architecture
Beijing, China
  Design Team: Hanxiao Liu, Luis Ricardo, Lingling Liu, Lingkong Yin, Ziyu Wei, Chao Zuo, Luyao Hou, Lexian Hu, Fei Chen, Yujun Yan, Yihui Zhao, Tiance Liu, Han Xue
  Clients: Beijing Electronic Digital & Intelligence (beD&I)
  Collaborators: The IT Electronics Eleventh Design & Research Institute Scientific and Technological Engineering Corporation Limited (EDRI), China Construction First Building (group) Corporation Limited, Beijing International Construction Group Co., Beijing Dongfang Huatai Construction Supervision Co.
  Furniture Consultants: KOKUYO & LAMEX
  City: Beijing
  Country: China
SPARK 761_Beijing Digital Economy AIDC / llLab. - Exterior Photography, Glass
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Located in the core area of Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang District, Beijing, it is the only artificial intelligence computing power park within the central urban area of Beijing. The architectural concept overturns the traditional, enclosed data and information center systems, enabling society, people, and activities to coexist with the building, its contents, and the invisible world of intelligent information. Beyond the intelligent computing rooms, energy-related support, and functional hardware requirements, the building manifests as a physical grid system under sunlight. At night, its physical form visually fades away, replaced by a new architectural body formed by virtual information, which continuously evolves and grows, existing within the city.

llLab.
Industrial Architecture, Public Architecture, China
© Fangfang Tian

星火·761 - 北京数字经济算力中心 / 叙向建筑

