SPARK 761_Beijing Digital Economy AIDC / llLab.

+ 63

Category: Industrial Architecture, Public Architecture

Design Team: Hanxiao Liu, Luis Ricardo, Lingling Liu, Lingkong Yin, Ziyu Wei, Chao Zuo, Luyao Hou, Lexian Hu, Fei Chen, Yujun Yan, Yihui Zhao, Tiance Liu, Han Xue

Clients: Beijing Electronic Digital & Intelligence (beD&I)

Collaborators: The IT Electronics Eleventh Design & Research Institute Scientific and Technological Engineering Corporation Limited (EDRI), China Construction First Building (group) Corporation Limited, Beijing International Construction Group Co., Beijing Dongfang Huatai Construction Supervision Co.

Furniture Consultants: KOKUYO & LAMEX

City: Beijing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the core area of Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang District, Beijing, it is the only artificial intelligence computing power park within the central urban area of Beijing. The architectural concept overturns the traditional, enclosed data and information center systems, enabling society, people, and activities to coexist with the building, its contents, and the invisible world of intelligent information. Beyond the intelligent computing rooms, energy-related support, and functional hardware requirements, the building manifests as a physical grid system under sunlight. At night, its physical form visually fades away, replaced by a new architectural body formed by virtual information, which continuously evolves and grows, existing within the city.