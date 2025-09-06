Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Osaka Expo 2025 Umi-Kuru Retaill Facility / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Osaka Expo 2025 Umi-Kuru Retaill Facility / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Osaka, Japan
Osaka Expo 2025 Umi-Kuru Retaill Facility / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Steel
© Norihito Yamauchi

A structure built from marine plastic waste – This is a retail facility adjacent to the EXPO 2025 (Osaka, Kansai) Arena. Since the Expo site was constructed on coastal reclaimed land, it was proposed that an architectural structure be built by upcycling marine plastic waste. Marine plastic pollution severely impacts ecosystems worldwide and is recognized as a shared global issue. The aim of this architectural project is to promote the concept of a circular economy at the Expo site, where visitors from all over the world will gather. The building, including its foundation, is designed for easy assembly and disassembly with plans for relocation or reuse as furniture after the Expo concludes.

About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Materials

SteelPlastic

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureJapan

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Osaka Expo 2025 Umi-Kuru Retaill Facility / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 06 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033759/osaka-expo-2025-umi-kuru-retaill-facility-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags