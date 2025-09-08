Rahmah Library / The MAAK

•
Cape Town, South Africa
Architects: The MAAK
- Area: 215 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Kent Andreasen
- Project Partner: Rotary Club of Newlands
- Client: Rahmaniyeh Primary School
- Quantity Surveyor: Ann Roese QS
- City: Cape Town
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. The Rahmah Library at Rahmaniyeh Primary School in Cape Town's District Six is a vibrant new facility that celebrates how architects and school learners can work together to build user-oriented educational spaces.