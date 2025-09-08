Rahmah Library / The MAAK

+ 28

Category: Library, Schools

Project Partner: Rotary Club of Newlands

Client: Rahmaniyeh Primary School

Quantity Surveyor: Ann Roese QS

City: Cape Town

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. The Rahmah Library at Rahmaniyeh Primary School in Cape Town's District Six is a vibrant new facility that celebrates how architects and school learners can work together to build user-oriented educational spaces.