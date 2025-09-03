World of Volvo Experience Center / Henning Larsen

•
Gothenburg, Sweden
-
Architects: Henning Larsen
- Area: 22500 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:James Silverman, Rasmus Hjortshøj
-
-
-
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit
- Environmental Certifications: LEED Gold and WELL Gold
- Landscape: Henning Larsen
- Wood Structure: Wiehag GmbH, Lindner Scandinavia AB
- City: Gothenburg
- Country: Sweden
Text description provided by the architects. A unique experience center for the famed Swedish brands, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group, World of Volvo is designed around Scandinavian values of freedom of movement, access to nature and openness, and inclusion.