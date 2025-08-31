Osaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49

+ 19

Category: Pavilion

Computational Designer: Patana Rattananavathong, Pongsakorn Wattanawetcharat

Local Architetcs: TOKUOKA SEKKEI

Exhibition Design: Rightman

Architecture Offices: A110, Tokuoka Sekkei LTD, GKK Architects and Engineers, ATP

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A-Forum ronannan, AE49

Engineering & Consulting > Other: AKENO SETSUBI

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ME49

Landscape Architecture: TK Studio Company Limited, KEIKAN SEKKEI TOKYO.,LTD

Main Organizer And Contractor: JV RMA110

Contractor: TUFF'S Corporation, Acala

Local Interior And Exhibition Contractor: Nippon Denso

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Under the main concept "Bhumipiman – the Land of Immunity", Thailand Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan will connect with the world so that everyone can experience the Thai "Bhumi" through the atmosphere of a land rich in resources, and a way of life that helps build immunity, enabling Thai people to be healthy both in body and mind. This building showcases Thailand's potential, from past to present, forging strong and sustainable connections with the wider world into the future.