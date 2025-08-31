Osaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49

-
Architects: Architects 49
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:DOF Sky|Ground, Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
-
Lead Architects: Prabhakorn Vadanyakul, Dr.Narongwit Areemit, Tikumporn Theerapongpakdee, Dussadee Summart
- Category: Pavilion
- Computational Designer: Patana Rattananavathong, Pongsakorn Wattanawetcharat
- Local Architetcs: TOKUOKA SEKKEI
- Exhibition Design: Rightman
- Architecture Offices: A110, Tokuoka Sekkei LTD, GKK Architects and Engineers, ATP
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A-Forum ronannan, AE49
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: AKENO SETSUBI
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ME49
- Landscape Architecture: TK Studio Company Limited, KEIKAN SEKKEI TOKYO.,LTD
- Main Organizer And Contractor: JV RMA110
- Contractor: TUFF'S Corporation, Acala
- Local Interior And Exhibition Contractor: Nippon Denso
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Under the main concept "Bhumipiman – the Land of Immunity", Thailand Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan will connect with the world so that everyone can experience the Thai "Bhumi" through the atmosphere of a land rich in resources, and a way of life that helps build immunity, enabling Thai people to be healthy both in body and mind. This building showcases Thailand's potential, from past to present, forging strong and sustainable connections with the wider world into the future.