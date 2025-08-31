Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Osaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49

Osaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49 - Exterior PhotographyOsaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography, WoodOsaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49 - Image 4 of 24Osaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49 - Image 5 of 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: Architects 49
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DOF Sky|Ground, Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
  • Lead Architects: Prabhakorn Vadanyakul, Dr.Narongwit Areemit, Tikumporn Theerapongpakdee, Dussadee Summart
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Computational Designer: Patana Rattananavathong, Pongsakorn Wattanawetcharat
  • Local Architetcs: TOKUOKA SEKKEI
  • Exhibition Design: Rightman
  • Architecture Offices: A110, Tokuoka Sekkei LTD, GKK Architects and Engineers, ATP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A-Forum ronannan, AE49
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: AKENO SETSUBI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: ME49
  • Landscape Architecture: TK Studio Company Limited, KEIKAN SEKKEI TOKYO.,LTD
  • Main Organizer And Contractor: JV RMA110
  • Contractor: TUFF'S Corporation, Acala
  • Local Interior And Exhibition Contractor: Nippon Denso
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Osaka Expo 2025 Thailand Pavilion / Architects 49 - Exterior Photography
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Under the main concept "Bhumipiman – the Land of Immunity", Thailand Pavilion at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan will connect with the world so that everyone can experience the Thai "Bhumi" through the atmosphere of a land rich in resources, and a way of life that helps build immunity, enabling Thai people to be healthy both in body and mind. This building showcases Thailand's potential, from past to present, forging strong and sustainable connections with the wider world into the future.

Project gallery

About this office
Architects 49
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan

Materials and Tags

