Un Toit - Parisian Residence / Atelier du Pont

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Paris, the residence offers shelter to women who have experienced violence. Led by Vilogia Group and operated by the associations FIT "Une Femme, Un Toit" and Aurore, it provides temporary housing - a vital transitional step in their journey - enabling them to regain a sense of dignity and safety before beginning a new chapter in their lives.