Between History and Innovation with Terrazzo

Stones hold time. Some are formed by the sudden solidification of magma, like basalt, whose dense structure and dark color result from rapid cooling at the surface. Others, such as granite, are born slowly in deep magmatic chambers, where gradual cooling allows the growth of visible crystals, creating unique patterns and colors. There are also sedimentary rocks, formed by the compaction of mineral and organic debris over millions of years, with tones that reflect their chemical composition and the environment in which they were deposited. Transforming this geological diversity into a single continuous surface, terrazzo is a cementitious or mineral composite in which fragments of marble, granite, quartz, basalt, and other lithologies are embedded in a binding matrix, then polished to reveal the structure and luster of each particle. Unlike a homogeneous surface, terrazzo acts as a mineralogical showcase, where each aggregate retains its identity while contributing to a coherent whole, which can become a floor, wall cladding, or even furnitures.

Originating in northern Italy during the Renaissance, this technique has evolved over the centuries to incorporate industrial solutions of high precision and performance. In its contemporary application, systems such as PANDOMO Terrazzo Omnia allow for exact control over the color palette and aggregate granulometry — ranging from micro-terrazzo to decorative particles of up to 32 mm — while offering flexibility in application thickness, from 10 to 30 mm, or even up to 35 mm in specific configurations. The cement-free formulation combines a natural white mineral binder with a liquid component, producing a composite of high surface density and remarkable mechanical strength, capable of reaching up to 55 N/mm² compressive strength and 13 N/mm² flexural strength after curing.

The material offers high abrasion resistance, classified as AR 0.5 according to DIN EN 13892-4, making it suitable for large, high-traffic indoor surfaces such as atriums, corporate lobbies, shopping centers, airports, and restaurants, with low shrinkage behavior and minimal susceptibility to cracking. Its compatibility with both hydronic and electric underfloor heating systems further expands its range of applications. Solvent-free, low-odor, and certified for its very low emissions, the system also incorporates 15% recycled PU raw material, aligning technical performance with sustainability. The new PANDOMO sealing system, composed of Bonding Agent and PU Top Coat (with optional color intensifier), ensures chemical and mechanical resistance, stain protection, and high slip resistance, while preserving the natural character of the mineral surface.

A Seamless Statement at Entree des Tacheles Berlin

At the entrance to Tacheles Berlin, Germany (with interiors designed by one fine day: office for architectural design in collaboration with D'art Design Gruppe GmbH) terrazzo is applied across both architectural surfaces and custom furniture. The floor, reception desk, and central table share the same continuous finish, establishing a unified visual and tactile language throughout the space. The reception desk, with its softened edges and sculptural proportions, demonstrates the material's capacity to be shaped three-dimensionally, achieving fluid forms without sacrificing structural integrity.

Its composition, with a light mineral matrix and aggregates of varying sizes and tones, gives the space a unique and unrepeatable pattern, conveying charisma, irreverence, and refinement while revealing the complexity of the technique employed. Terrazzo, polished to a soft sheen, reflects the natural light entering through the large glazed surfaces of the double-height space, creating subtle variations throughout the day and accentuating the depth of the mineral fragments. In the background, warm-toned wooden panels introduce a tactile and chromatic counterpoint, balancing the controlled coolness of the stone surface with a sense of warmth. The vertical rhythm of these panels, combined with the generous ceiling height, directs the gaze and reinforces the monumental scale of the atrium, while the transparency of the façades establishes a direct relationship between interior and exterior, integrating the movement of the street into the interior space.

Here, terrazzo becomes a bridge between history and innovation. Each mineral aggregate is a fragment of geological time, embedded within a construction system of millimetric precision, the result of technological advances and extensive experimentation by the manufacturer. In this space, that union of tradition and engineering takes architectural form, proving that materials with centuries-old origins can be reimagined to meet today's demands for use, performance, and aesthetics.