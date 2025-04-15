Terrazzo’s Sustainable Design Strategy: Integrating Tradition, Reuse, and Innovation

In a context where sustainability and material identity are becoming priorities in architecture, some ancient materials are finding new life. Terrazzo, with origins dating back to the 15th century, stands out as an example of how tradition can fuel innovation. The modern form, as we know it today, emerged in 15th-century Venice, Italy, when Venetian mosaic workers, seeking to make use of marble scraps, began incorporating these irregular fragments into mortar to create durable and visually appealing surfaces for terraces around their homes. This approach not only minimized raw material waste but also led to the development of new surface-finishing techniques, evolving from manual stone rubbing to the use of a heavy, long-handled grinding stone known as a galera.

Throughout history, terrazzo has shown remarkable adaptability—evolving from ancient flooring methods into a modern material celebrated for its sustainability, durability, and virtually limitless design potential. The material is considered sustainable due to several key factors: in addition to generally utilizing material scraps, many formulations incorporate recycled aggregates from uncommon sources such as crushed glass, stones, and industrial waste, reducing the demand for new raw materials. Its composition allows terrazzo floors to last for decades — sometimes even centuries — minimizing the need for replacements and reducing waste and rework. This is thanks to its non-porous surface, which resists stains and microbial growth, requiring minimal chemical cleaners and contributing to healthier indoor environments.

The polished and uniform finish of terrazzo, along with its customizable appearance, makes it a popular choice for a variety of architectural applications. The material is commonly used for flooring in high-traffic areas such as lobbies, shopping malls, and schools. Terrazzo can also be used for wall cladding, countertops, vanities, and even furniture and home décor. The manufacturing process involves combining aggregates with a binder to create a solid and durable surface, which can be either cement-based or epoxy-based. The basic steps of installation include substrate preparation, mixing the aggregates with the binder, applying the mixture to the surface, grinding to expose the aggregates, and polishing—followed by the application of a protective sealer.

An interesting example of this reinvention of terrazzo comes from Brazil, through the work of Talpa Design, based in São Paulo. According to founder Raquel Finotti, her passion for concrete was sparked during the construction of her own home. After completing a Furniture Design course at IED, complemented by classes in woodworking and metalworking, she set up a workshop in the basement of her house to house machines, tools, and leftover materials used in testing mixes without reinforcement. The brand TALPA emerged from this context, inspired by the Italian word for mole — an animal that symbolizes silent, underground, and persistent creation.

The studio proposes a radical upcycling approach, starting with waste materials sourced directly from recycling depots. What sets their work apart is the customization of the final result from the very origin of the raw material — each piece is conceived based on the type of waste found, ensuring a unique visual identity and a strong commitment to reuse. "The process starts with the search for aggregates, usually in dumpsters, discards, trash bins, or, depending on the material, through partner suppliers," explains Finotti. After collection, the materials are sorted by type, size, and color tones, followed by processes such as cleaning, sanitizing, drying, crushing, and storage. "Each aggregate has its own mix, a unique blend," she adds. Terrazzo here becomes more than just an aesthetic product — it turns into a statement of intent, valuing the full lifecycle of materials and creating pieces with their own narrative, rooted in place and urban context. According to Finotti, "working with terrazzo requires delicacy as well as brute force. It's a kind of beautification, using humble materials."

Talpa tests each mix with strength trials at 7, 15, and 28 days. In addition to common construction and demolition waste, the studio explores unconventional materials such as glass, screws, bricks, and more recently, oyster shells. "Unlike other types of waste, oyster shells require a meticulous cleaning and sanitizing process, as they have a strong odor and can compromise the quality of the final material if not properly treated," she points out. That’s why "not just any conventional mix works with this type of aggregate. Without proper preparation, there's a risk of compromising the strength and durability of the structure."

Another innovative approach is the work of Foresso, a London-based company that reinvented terrazzo by incorporating wood waste. The company’s director, Conor Taylor, explains that “Foresso came from experimentation. I was working in a small woodworking shop and realized how wasteful the process could be — both in material and in value,” and that the goal was “to showcase the beauty and aesthetic qualities of wood by creating a wood terrazzo with strong visual appeal and reduced environmental impact.”

According to Conor, the material is handcrafted, using “wood chips sourced from small local businesses, combined with mineral powders, pigments, bio-resin, and wood dust, spread over a plywood base and left to cure overnight.” The surface is then sanded and finished by hand, with special attention to the product’s smoothness and aesthetics. The result is a product “that conveys warmth, sophistication, and a unique character, suitable for both residential and commercial applications.”

A core ethos in the creation of Foresso is the idea of 'truth in materials', showcasing the beauty and aesthetic qualities of the woods that create our signature timber terrazzo. This is almost more important to me than sustainability, but the two go hand in hand because of how we are sourcing the reclaimed material. Foresso is a visual product first, and a low impact product second."

For Taylor, sustainability is intrinsically linked to the material's identity: "Foresso is a visual product first, and a low-impact product second. Our process reduces the use of energy-intensive materials like cement and stone, promoting circularity and valuing resources that would otherwise be discarded."

More than just a material, terrazzo becomes a language. Among layers of reused materials, countless new possibilities and poetics can emerge, sensitive to time and the stories that the waste carries. Such initiatives also show that the future can be built not from the new, but from what we already have, rethought and revalued.