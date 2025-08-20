Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Shenzhen Art High School / O-office Architects

Shenzhen Art High School / O-office Architects

Shenzhen Art High School / O-office Architects - Cityscape, Aerial View Photography

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
High School
Shenzhen, China
  • Category: High School
  • Principal Architect: He Jianxiang & Jiang Ying
  • Project Architect: Jiang Ying, Chen Xiaolin
  • Design Team: Wu Yifei, Shao An, Cai Xingqian, Wang Yue, Yang Jian, Zengwei, Wu Haoming
  • Ldi(Construction Documents Design): Xu Yuesong、Xu Juan、Xie Jianliang、Min Yegeng / Shenzhen office of Guangdong Archiectural Design and Research Institue Group Co., Ltd
  • Structural Consultant: Zhang Zhun / Archi-Neering-Design/AND Office 
  • Façade Design Consultant: Xiang Xin / Shenzhen Jindazhong Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  • Lighting Design Consultant: Jian Yongchao / COPA Lighting Design
  • Signage Design: Hu Guangjun / Gwangjun.com
  • Design Management From Client: Ouyang Hao、Chen Nan、Li Ni / Luohu District Government Investment Project Preliminary Work Management Center
  • Construction Management From Client: Zhang Dongming、Jiang Yufan/ Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Luohu District Municipality
  • Constructor: Shenzhen Rongheng Group Co.,Ltd.
  • Client: Luohu District Government Investment Project Preliminary Work Management Center、Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Luohu District Municipality
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
  
Save this picture!
Shenzhen Art High School / O-office Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Aerial View Photography
© Chao Zhang

Spatial Superposition as Resolution for the Density

Luohu, as the east node of Shenzhen's linear urban development, failed to prioritize the relationship between the city and its natural environment in its early urban planning and construction. Instead, it simply and crudely implemented modern functional and transportation planning. Buildings and urban living spaces were arranged on the land according to the demands of functionality and efficiency, with nature serving only as a backdrop to the man-made city. In this process, people (regardless of individual differences such as age, identity, gender, and background) and their activities were merely functional objects of efficiency planning.

Project gallery

About this office
O-office Architects
Cite: "Shenzhen Art High School / O-office Architects" 20 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

© Chao Zhang

深圳美术学校 / 源计划建筑师事务所

