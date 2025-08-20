Shenzhen Art High School / O-office Architects

+ 52

Category: High School

Principal Architect: He Jianxiang & Jiang Ying

Project Architect: Jiang Ying, Chen Xiaolin

Design Team: Wu Yifei, Shao An, Cai Xingqian, Wang Yue, Yang Jian, Zengwei, Wu Haoming

Ldi(Construction Documents Design): Xu Yuesong、Xu Juan、Xie Jianliang、Min Yegeng / Shenzhen office of Guangdong Archiectural Design and Research Institue Group Co., Ltd

Structural Consultant: Zhang Zhun / Archi-Neering-Design/AND Office

Façade Design Consultant: Xiang Xin / Shenzhen Jindazhong Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Lighting Design Consultant: Jian Yongchao / COPA Lighting Design

Signage Design: Hu Guangjun / Gwangjun.com

Design Management From Client: Ouyang Hao、Chen Nan、Li Ni / Luohu District Government Investment Project Preliminary Work Management Center

Construction Management From Client: Zhang Dongming、Jiang Yufan/ Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Luohu District Municipality

Constructor: Shenzhen Rongheng Group Co.,Ltd.

Client: Luohu District Government Investment Project Preliminary Work Management Center、Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Luohu District Municipality

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Spatial Superposition as Resolution for the Density



Luohu, as the east node of Shenzhen's linear urban development, failed to prioritize the relationship between the city and its natural environment in its early urban planning and construction. Instead, it simply and crudely implemented modern functional and transportation planning. Buildings and urban living spaces were arranged on the land according to the demands of functionality and efficiency, with nature serving only as a backdrop to the man-made city. In this process, people (regardless of individual differences such as age, identity, gender, and background) and their activities were merely functional objects of efficiency planning.