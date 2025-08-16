Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Australia
  5. Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS

Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS

Save

Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardBrighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, ChairBrighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS - Exterior PhotographyBrighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS - Image 5 of 22Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Battery Point, Australia
  • Architects: JAWSARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7602
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Natasha Mulhall
  • Lead Architects: Chris Egan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Natasha Mulhall

Text description provided by the architects. Catering for up to 600 students across years 7-12, Brighton High School is an aspirational and inclusive education environment with an emphasis on contemporary indoor and outdoor learning spaces. The Jordan River / Kutalayna is a familiar feature of this landscape, the valley providing a strong geographical connection between the high school and the primary feeder schools upstream.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
JAWSARCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
Cite: "Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS" 16 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033115/brighton-high-school-jawsarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags