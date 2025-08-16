Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS

+ 17

Schools • Battery Point, Australia Architects: JAWSARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7602 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Natasha Mulhall

Lead Architects: Chris Egan

Category: Schools

Lead Team: Scott Verdouw, Hanz Lee, Thomas Avery, Kaelan Durbin, Tian Yao

Interior Design: K2LD Architecture

Landscape Architecture: Playstreet

City: Battery Point

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Catering for up to 600 students across years 7-12, Brighton High School is an aspirational and inclusive education environment with an emphasis on contemporary indoor and outdoor learning spaces. The Jordan River / Kutalayna is a familiar feature of this landscape, the valley providing a strong geographical connection between the high school and the primary feeder schools upstream.