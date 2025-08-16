Brighton High School / JAWSARCHITECTS

-
Architects: JAWSARCHITECTS
- Area: 7602 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Natasha Mulhall
-
Lead Architects: Chris Egan
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Catering for up to 600 students across years 7-12, Brighton High School is an aspirational and inclusive education environment with an emphasis on contemporary indoor and outdoor learning spaces. The Jordan River / Kutalayna is a familiar feature of this landscape, the valley providing a strong geographical connection between the high school and the primary feeder schools upstream.