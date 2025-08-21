Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects

•
Kochi, India
-
Architects: Fahed+Architects
- Area: 134 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh
- Category: Educational Architecture
- City: Kochi
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Kochi, at a chaotic street corner locally known as Cemetery Mukku, a gentle architectural gesture rises above the noise—neither monumental nor monumentalized, but quietly radical. This Anganwadi by Fahed + Architects reimagines public architecture for early childhood care in India.