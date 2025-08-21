Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. India
  5. Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects

Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects

Save
Save this picture!
Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - Interior PhotographyAnganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - Interior Photography, BalconyAnganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - Image 4 of 21Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - Image 5 of 21Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Kochi, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects - Image 5 of 21
© Nayan Krishna, Ram Naresh

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Kochi, at a chaotic street corner locally known as Cemetery Mukku, a gentle architectural gesture rises above the noise—neither monumental nor monumentalized, but quietly radical. This Anganwadi by Fahed + Architects reimagines public architecture for early childhood care in India.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fahed+Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Anganwadi Childhood Care Facility / Fahed+Architects" 21 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033088/anganwadi-childhood-care-facility-fahed-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags