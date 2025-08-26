Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Arches House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Arches House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Vila Madalena, Brazil
  • Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sherwin-Williams, Deca, Design Brasil Mobiliário, Gerdau, Jacuzzi, Lepri, Luminárias Lumini, Luminárias REKA, Portobello Shop, Punto e Filo, Scholl Marcenaria, Vedra Mármores
  • Lead Architects: Chantal Ficarelli, Tito Ficarelli, Caroline Cursino
Text description provided by the architects. Near the iconic Pôr-do-Sol Square in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo, a couple with two daughters and a dog acquired a beautiful house with vaulted roofs, originally designed by modern Brazilian architect Ennes Silveira Melo and completed in the 1970s. Besides the geometry of the roofs, the house featured exposed concrete structural elements that needed updating to meet the new family's needs. To achieve this, they chose the Brazilian architecture firm ARKITITO, which also assisted them during the property selection phase and orchestrated the residential renovation.

ARKITITO Arquitetura
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Cite: "Arches House / ARKITITO Arquitetura" [Casa dos Arcos / ARKITITO Arquitetura] 26 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033072/arches-house-arkitito-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags