Arches House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Houses • Vila Madalena, Brazil Architects: ARKITITO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sherwin-Williams Deca , Design Brasil Mobiliário , Gerdau , Jacuzzi , Lepri , Luminárias Lumini , Luminárias REKA , Portobello Shop , Punto e Filo , Scholl Marcenaria , Vedra Mármores Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Chantal Ficarelli, Tito Ficarelli, Caroline Cursino

Category: Houses

City: Vila Madalena

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Near the iconic Pôr-do-Sol Square in the Alto de Pinheiros neighborhood of São Paulo, a couple with two daughters and a dog acquired a beautiful house with vaulted roofs, originally designed by modern Brazilian architect Ennes Silveira Melo and completed in the 1970s. Besides the geometry of the roofs, the house featured exposed concrete structural elements that needed updating to meet the new family's needs. To achieve this, they chose the Brazilian architecture firm ARKITITO, which also assisted them during the property selection phase and orchestrated the residential renovation.