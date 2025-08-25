Certified Sustainable Tapware: How ABI Interiors Supports Architects in Commercial Projects

Peace of mind is essential when selecting tapware for a commercial project. As a global leader in premium architectural fixtures and fittings, ABI Interiors is committed to delivering sustainable, design-led solutions that meet architects' practical and creative needs across commercial, residential, and large-scale developments.

With an extensive range spanning premium, mid-market, and budget-conscious projects, architects can source the best tapware for their needs with ABI Interiors.

Responsible Design

Water efficiency and plumbing safety are critical in commercial projects, and certified standards are key. ABI ensures all tapware meets or exceeds essential benchmarks:





WaterMark certification (AS/NZS 3718:2005) : Products are rigorously tested for endurance, strength, and watertightness, simulating thousands of usage cycles to ensure long-term performance.

: Products are rigorously tested for endurance, strength, and watertightness, simulating thousands of usage cycles to ensure long-term performance. WELS Ratings: 84% of ABI products achieve 4 stars or higher, many reaching the 5-star benchmark, supporting water conservation and meeting strict regulatory requirements.

84% of ABI products achieve 4 stars or higher, many reaching the 5-star benchmark, supporting water conservation and meeting strict regulatory requirements. ISO certification: ABI's Quality Management System complies with GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, ensuring consistent product quality.

ABI's Quality Management System complies with GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, ensuring consistent product quality. Carbon Neutrality: ABI has offset 100% of its 9,461.66 tCO₂-e emissions and maintains full WELS compliance.

Design Versatility

ABI offers nine premium finishes: brushed brass, brushed nickel, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal, matte black, stainless steel, white, chrome, and the award-winning naturally aging tumbled aged brass (antique brass). Except for uncoated aged brass, finishes use advanced techniques like Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD), Advanced Electroplating Application (AEA), or PrimeShield Lacquer Technology (PSLT) for exceptional durability and lasting colour in high-use commercial settings.

ABI has an ISO 9001-certified, state-of-the-art PVD facility in China, providing in-house control over quality, consistency, and environmental impact. Its water-free, eco-friendly process boosts durability, reduces supplier reliance, and supports carbon-neutral operations. ABI also pioneered cost-effective PVD-coloured tapware for residential and commercial markets, setting new industry standards.

Durability Backed by Warranty and Support

ABI tapware is built to last. It is constructed from solid brass or 304/316-grade stainless steel, rigorously tested to commercial-grade standards.

Residential structural components come with a 25-year warranty, while commercial products have 2 - 5 years of coverage, depending on the item. This extended warranty helps lower maintenance costs and supports sustainability by extending product lifespan. Readily available spare parts also enable easy repairs, reducing the need for full replacements.

Architectural Versatility

ABI delivers innovative tapware and door handles across all commercial sectors — from luxury residences to large-scale multi-residential and public projects. Their in-house R&D team prioritizes simplicity, durability, and longevity, ensuring each product meets modern architectural aesthetics and functional requirements.

Elysian Collection: Sleek, minimalist elegance for premium interiors

Sleek, minimalist elegance for premium interiors Milani Collection: Soft curves and versatile styling for mid-market residential and mixed-use developments

Soft curves and versatile styling for mid-market residential and mixed-use developments Kingsley Collection: Timeless provincial charm for traditional designs

Timeless provincial charm for traditional designs Namika Collection: Bold, sculptural lines with a reeded detailing for strong architectural statements

Bold, sculptural lines with a reeded detailing for strong architectural statements Sola Collection: Highly durable 316-grade stainless steel engineered for commercial and outdoor environments

Highly durable 316-grade stainless steel engineered for commercial and outdoor environments Aliro Collection: Robust, accessible, AS1428.1:2021 compliant, WELS 5-star, and award-winning

ABI has won multiple prestigious awards, including Good Design (Gold & Best in Class), Red Dot, Livingetc, and the iF Design Award. One standout example is the Caulfield Clinic, which selected ABI's Aliro Collection to support an inclusive design vision combining accessibility, warmth, and compliance—earning both Good Design Gold and iF Design honours.

Maximizing Trade and Project Potential

ABI's premium tapware is specified in healthcare and multi-residential developments, reflecting long-standing trust in its functionality, durability, and compliance. Products are available through a vast network of showrooms, trade suppliers, and digital platforms.

Architects and specifiers benefit from intuitive tools, including BIM and CAD files that integrate seamlessly into workflows, while dedicated trade support and streamlined procurement ensure timelines and compliance. With nearly a decade of proven performance, ABI Interiors combines trade trust, certified quality, and aesthetic versatility—delivering confidence throughout the specification journey and pursuing its mission to become the world's most loved creator of thoughtfully designed products.