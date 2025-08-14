Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Schools
  India
  Euro School Banerghatta / Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA)

Euro School Banerghatta / Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA)

Euro School Banerghatta / Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA)

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Bengaluru, India
  • Category: Schools
  • Principal Architect: Saurabh Gupta
  • Design Team: Vijay Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Akanksha Gupta
  • Structural Consultant: Kamal Sabarwal
  • Electrical, Hvac Consultant: Gagan Gupta
  • Plumbing Consultant: RKGA/ Pramod Sharma
  • Contractor (Structural, Civil, Plumbing): CICON Engineers PVt. ltd.
  • Hvac Contractor: Ajay Vats
  • Pmc Contractor: JLL
  • Façade Contractor: Shobha Projects
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
Euro School Banerghatta / Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA) - Image 29 of 38
© Andre Fanthome

Text description provided by the architects. The design for EuroSchool Bannerghatta, Bengaluru breaks the conventional approach to schools by creating an organic built morphology that weaves in the natural with the manmade, the built with the unbuilt.

