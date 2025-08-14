Euro School Banerghatta / Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA)

-
Architects: Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA)
- Area: 11473 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Andre Fanthome
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Schools
- Principal Architect: Saurabh Gupta
- Design Team: Vijay Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Akanksha Gupta
- Structural Consultant: Kamal Sabarwal
- Electrical, Hvac Consultant: Gagan Gupta
- Plumbing Consultant: RKGA/ Pramod Sharma
- Contractor (Structural, Civil, Plumbing): CICON Engineers PVt. ltd.
- Hvac Contractor: Ajay Vats
- Pmc Contractor: JLL
- Façade Contractor: Shobha Projects
- City: Bengaluru
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The design for EuroSchool Bannerghatta, Bengaluru breaks the conventional approach to schools by creating an organic built morphology that weaves in the natural with the manmade, the built with the unbuilt.