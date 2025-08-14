Euro School Banerghatta / Vijay Gupta Architects (VGA)

+ 33

Category: Schools

Principal Architect: Saurabh Gupta

Design Team: Vijay Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Akanksha Gupta

Structural Consultant: Kamal Sabarwal

Electrical, Hvac Consultant: Gagan Gupta

Plumbing Consultant: RKGA/ Pramod Sharma

Contractor (Structural, Civil, Plumbing): CICON Engineers PVt. ltd.

Hvac Contractor: Ajay Vats

Pmc Contractor: JLL

Façade Contractor: Shobha Projects

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The design for EuroSchool Bannerghatta, Bengaluru breaks the conventional approach to schools by creating an organic built morphology that weaves in the natural with the manmade, the built with the unbuilt.