UK Terminal Amsterdam Centraal Station / Superimpose Architecture + architectural studio ZJA

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture that connects: new UK Terminal opens in the historic Amsterdam Central Station. The opening of the new Eurostar UK Terminal at Amsterdam Central Station marks an important step in the development of international rail traffic between London and Amsterdam. This new terminal offers a spacious, sustainable, high-quality, and accessible border crossing in the heart of Amsterdam. Architects from ZJA Architects & Engineers and Superimpose Architecture, commissioned by NS Stations, Eurostar, and ProRail, have carefully integrated the new terminal into Amsterdam Central Station, a national monument. This 'terminal of the future' defines a new era for cross-border rail traffic, and brings together various time periods, technologies, aesthetics, and efficiency.