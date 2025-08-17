The Ragon Institute / Payette

•
Cambridge, United States
-
Architects: Payette
- Area: 32300 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Robert Benson , Warren Jagger
-
Manufacturers: Fabbrica, Stonepeak Ceramics, Unicel Architectural
- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Research Center
- Lead Team: Stuart Baur, Wesley Schwartz
- Design Team: Emilio Cardarelli
- Office Lead Architects: Kevin Sullivan, Michael Hinchcliffe
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Arup
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Arup
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acentech
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: The Green Engineer
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: SNYL
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Arup
- General Constructing: Consigli
- City: Cambridge
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Ragon Institute is a unique union of Mass General, MIT, and Harvard at the forefront of infectious disease research, such as HIV-AIDS and COVID-19. Its new 323,000 GSF home is located on a free-standing triangular site along Main Street at the edge of Kendall Square and the MIT Campus.