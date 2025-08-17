Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. The Ragon Institute / Payette

The Ragon Institute / Payette

The Ragon Institute / Payette - Exterior PhotographyThe Ragon Institute / Payette - Interior Photography

Healthcare Architecture, Research Center
Cambridge, United States
  • Architects: Payette
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Robert Benson , Warren Jagger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fabbrica, Stonepeak Ceramics, Unicel Architectural
  • Lead Team: Stuart Baur, Wesley Schwartz
  • Design Team: Emilio Cardarelli
  • Office Lead Architects: Kevin Sullivan, Michael Hinchcliffe
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Arup
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acentech
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: The Green Engineer
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: SNYL
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Arup
  • General Constructing: Consigli
  • City: Cambridge
  • Country: United States
Save this picture!
The Ragon Institute / Payette - Exterior Photography
© Robert Benson

Text description provided by the architects. The Ragon Institute is a unique union of Mass General, MIT, and Harvard at the forefront of infectious disease research, such as HIV-AIDS and COVID-19. Its new 323,000 GSF home is located on a free-standing triangular site along Main Street at the edge of Kendall Square and the MIT Campus.

Payette
Glass

