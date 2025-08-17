The Ragon Institute / Payette

+ 28

Category: Healthcare Architecture, Research Center

Lead Team: Stuart Baur, Wesley Schwartz

Design Team: Emilio Cardarelli

Office Lead Architects: Kevin Sullivan, Michael Hinchcliffe

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Arup

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arup

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Arup

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acentech

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: The Green Engineer

Engineering & Consulting > Other: SNYL

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Arup

General Constructing: Consigli

City: Cambridge

Country: United States

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Ragon Institute is a unique union of Mass General, MIT, and Harvard at the forefront of infectious disease research, such as HIV-AIDS and COVID-19. Its new 323,000 GSF home is located on a free-standing triangular site along Main Street at the edge of Kendall Square and the MIT Campus.