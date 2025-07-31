Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Gentle House / 23o5Studio

Gentle House / 23o5Studio

Gentle House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Gentle House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The project spans 362.1 m² of land in a residential zone established almost 15 years ago. The model's 2-meter setback, 14-meter maximum dwelling length, and maximum roof peak height are fulfilled. The project benefits from a vast garden for food and fruit trees, including mango, guava, and grapefruit. This garden brings back memories of grapefruit wafting over the maternal home's eaves and is a beautiful place for family meals and wine.

Project gallery

About this office
23o5Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
