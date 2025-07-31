Gentle House / 23o5Studio

+ 33

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 362 m²

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Category: Houses

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project spans 362.1 m² of land in a residential zone established almost 15 years ago. The model's 2-meter setback, 14-meter maximum dwelling length, and maximum roof peak height are fulfilled. The project benefits from a vast garden for food and fruit trees, including mango, guava, and grapefruit. This garden brings back memories of grapefruit wafting over the maternal home's eaves and is a beautiful place for family meals and wine.