World
  5. GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV

GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV

GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, CityscapeGATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV - Exterior PhotographyGATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV - Image 4 of 68GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, SteelGATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV

Public Space, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs
  • Partner: Wenchian Shi
  • Design Team: Kyo Suk Lee, Peter Chang, Sredej Bunnag, Luca Xu, Shanshan Wu, Yunxi Guo, Albert Parfonov, Amanda Galiana Ortega, Americo Iannazzone, Dorota Kaczmarek, Echo Zhai, Edvan Ardianto, Haocheng Yang, Jiameng Li, Jiani You, Kevin Zhao, Kristina Knauf, Meng Yang, Ming Kong, Martin Chen, Sen Yang, Shushen Zhang, Siyi Pan, Steven Smit, Tanja Dubbelaar, Xiaoliang Yu, Yayun Liu, Yihong Chen, Evan O'Sullivan, Peilu Chen
  • Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Jaroslaw Jeda, Luca Piattelli, Marco Fabri, Stefania Trozzi
  • Director Mvrdv Shanghai: Peter Chang
  • Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
  • Co Architect: AISA
  • Façade Consultant: RFR
  • Interior Architect: CL3, Xu Studio
  • Lighting Design: RDI
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Tian Fangfang

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed the GATE M West Bund Dream Center, transforming a former cement factory into a culture and leisure district that adds to Shanghai's expanding string of West Bund cultural projects. The design makes a cohesive urban space out of a collection of buildings from different time periods, reusing the existing structures to minimize carbon emissions, and introducing an unmistakable identity with its bright orange circulation elements. Offering possibilities for shopping, eating, drinking, skateboarding, rock climbing, and visiting exhibitions and events, or simply relaxing by the riverside, the area has already become an award-winning and popular destination for Shanghai residents and visitors alike.

Project gallery

MVRDV
Materials

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureChina

Cite: "GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV" 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032468/gate-m-west-bund-dream-center-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

