GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV

Category: Public Space, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Founding Partner In Charge: Jacob van Rijs

Partner: Wenchian Shi

Design Team: Kyo Suk Lee, Peter Chang, Sredej Bunnag, Luca Xu, Shanshan Wu, Yunxi Guo, Albert Parfonov, Amanda Galiana Ortega, Americo Iannazzone, Dorota Kaczmarek, Echo Zhai, Edvan Ardianto, Haocheng Yang, Jiameng Li, Jiani You, Kevin Zhao, Kristina Knauf, Meng Yang, Ming Kong, Martin Chen, Sen Yang, Shushen Zhang, Siyi Pan, Steven Smit, Tanja Dubbelaar, Xiaoliang Yu, Yayun Liu, Yihong Chen, Evan O'Sullivan, Peilu Chen

Visualisations: Antonio Luca Coco, Jaroslaw Jeda, Luca Piattelli, Marco Fabri, Stefania Trozzi

Director Mvrdv Shanghai: Peter Chang

Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries

Co Architect: AISA

Façade Consultant: RFR

Interior Architect: CL3, Xu Studio

Lighting Design: RDI

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed the GATE M West Bund Dream Center, transforming a former cement factory into a culture and leisure district that adds to Shanghai's expanding string of West Bund cultural projects. The design makes a cohesive urban space out of a collection of buildings from different time periods, reusing the existing structures to minimize carbon emissions, and introducing an unmistakable identity with its bright orange circulation elements. Offering possibilities for shopping, eating, drinking, skateboarding, rock climbing, and visiting exhibitions and events, or simply relaxing by the riverside, the area has already become an award-winning and popular destination for Shanghai residents and visitors alike.