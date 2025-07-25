InnoValley Technology Development Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 33

Category: Industrial Architecture, Research Center

Structural Engineer: Eiichi Yamazaki, Takenobu Koga, Nahoko Ueno

Mep Engineer: Hiroyuki Sunaga, Akira Hoshino, Kenichi Hamada Issei Heta, Mizuki Watanabe

Research Facilities Engineering: Hirokazu Kawai

Producer From Taiyo Holdings Co, Ltd: Yukiko Yoshino

Client: Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.

City: Ranzan

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A new research and development center of a chemical manufacturer has been built on a nature-rich site with views of the Chichibu Mountains. An unprecedented type of technology development center was required to respond to the need for faster product development in the rapidly changing field of electronics and to secure a stable and capable workforce amid a declining birthrate.