InnoValley Technology Development Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

•
Ranzan, Japan
-
Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
- Area: 10397 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Kotaro Imada
-
Manufacturers: ABC Trading Co., Ltd., COLORWORKS, SANKO METAL INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD
-
Lead Architects: Hiroshi Kobayashi, Hidekazu Oota, Ryosuke Nakamura
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Industrial Architecture, Research Center
- Structural Engineer: Eiichi Yamazaki, Takenobu Koga, Nahoko Ueno
- Mep Engineer: Hiroyuki Sunaga, Akira Hoshino, Kenichi Hamada Issei Heta, Mizuki Watanabe
- Research Facilities Engineering: Hirokazu Kawai
- Producer From Taiyo Holdings Co, Ltd: Yukiko Yoshino
- Client: Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- City: Ranzan
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. A new research and development center of a chemical manufacturer has been built on a nature-rich site with views of the Chichibu Mountains. An unprecedented type of technology development center was required to respond to the need for faster product development in the rapidly changing field of electronics and to secure a stable and capable workforce amid a declining birthrate.