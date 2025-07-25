Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
InnoValley Technology Development Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Industrial Architecture, Research Center
Ranzan, Japan
  • Structural Engineer: Eiichi Yamazaki, Takenobu Koga, Nahoko Ueno
  • Mep Engineer: Hiroyuki Sunaga, Akira Hoshino, Kenichi Hamada Issei Heta, Mizuki Watanabe
  • Research Facilities Engineering: Hirokazu Kawai
  • Producer From Taiyo Holdings Co, Ltd: Yukiko Yoshino
  • Client: Taiyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  • City: Ranzan
  • Country: Japan
InnoValley Technology Development Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Kotaro Imada

Text description provided by the architects. A new research and development center of a chemical manufacturer has been built on a nature-rich site with views of the Chichibu Mountains. An unprecedented type of technology development center was required to respond to the need for faster product development in the rapidly changing field of electronics and to secure a stable and capable workforce amid a declining birthrate.

Project gallery

About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureResearch centerEducational ArchitectureJapan

Cite: "InnoValley Technology Development Center / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032440/innovalley-technology-development-center-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

