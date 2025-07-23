Black Cube House / MM++ architects

+ 31

Houses • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: MM++ architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 255 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Lead Architects: Pham Thi My An

Category: Houses

Design Team: Tran Dac

Technical Team: Toan Nguyen, Ngo Thuy, Kha Tu, Kim Hiep

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet riverside residential area, far from the city center, Black Cube House is a renovation project of a four-storey townhouse, built in 2019. The house has three open sides and a wide view of the Saigon River. However, the old space organization made the house lack light, stuffy, and not suitable for the open and nature-friendly lifestyle of the homeowner.