World
  5. Black Cube House / MM++ architects

Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: MM++ architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Lead Architects: Pham Thi My An
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Pham Thi My An
  • Design Team: Tran Dac
  • Technical Team: Toan Nguyen, Ngo Thuy, Kha Tu, Kim Hiep
  • City: Ho Chi Minh City
  • Country: Vietnam
Black Cube House / MM++ architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quiet riverside residential area, far from the city center, Black Cube House is a renovation project of a four-storey townhouse, built in 2019. The house has three open sides and a wide view of the Saigon River. However, the old space organization made the house lack light, stuffy, and not suitable for the open and nature-friendly lifestyle of the homeowner.

MM++ architects
