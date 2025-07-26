Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Cyprus
  Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio

Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio

Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio - Exterior Photography
Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio - Exterior Photography, Courtyard

Residential Architecture, Houses
Nicosia, Cyprus
  • Architects: M.O.B design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Creative Photo Room
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Viccarbe, Agapecasa, Davide Groppi, Gandia Blasco, MDF Italia, Mobhaus, URBI ET ORBI, Volcano Stores, Zampieri cucine
  • Design Team: Andreas Demosthenous, Thomas Mita, Andreas Tzitzimbourouni
  • Office Lead Architects: Stavros Ioannou
  • General Constructing: Pamboris Ergoliptiki
  • City: Nicosia
  • Country: Cyprus
Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Creative Photo Room

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Oblivio attempts to spatially articulate the encounter between memory and oblivion. It is a house born of lived experience, a dwelling rooted in place, where childhood play was transformed into architectural intent. An architectural gesture embedded in light, air, the immaterial, and the silence of the Mediterranean inland.

M.O.B design studio
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCyprus

Cite: "Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio" 26 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

