Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Andreas Demosthenous, Thomas Mita, Andreas Tzitzimbourouni

Office Lead Architects: Stavros Ioannou

General Constructing: Pamboris Ergoliptiki

City: Nicosia

Country: Cyprus

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Oblivio attempts to spatially articulate the encounter between memory and oblivion. It is a house born of lived experience, a dwelling rooted in place, where childhood play was transformed into architectural intent. An architectural gesture embedded in light, air, the immaterial, and the silence of the Mediterranean inland.