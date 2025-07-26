Casa Oblivio / M.O.B design studio

•
Nicosia, Cyprus
Architects: M.O.B design studio
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Creative Photo Room
Manufacturers: Viccarbe, Agapecasa, Davide Groppi, Gandia Blasco, MDF Italia, Mobhaus, URBI ET ORBI, Volcano Stores, Zampieri cucine
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Andreas Demosthenous, Thomas Mita, Andreas Tzitzimbourouni
- Office Lead Architects: Stavros Ioannou
- General Constructing: Pamboris Ergoliptiki
- City: Nicosia
- Country: Cyprus
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Oblivio attempts to spatially articulate the encounter between memory and oblivion. It is a house born of lived experience, a dwelling rooted in place, where childhood play was transformed into architectural intent. An architectural gesture embedded in light, air, the immaterial, and the silence of the Mediterranean inland.