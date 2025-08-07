Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. France
  5. Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll

Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll

Save

Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll - Image 2 of 21Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll - Image 3 of 21Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll - Interior Photography, WoodBanlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll - Interior PhotographyBanlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Gallery
Paris, France
  • Architects: Roll
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Max Hart Nibbrig
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll - Image 2 of 21
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Exhibition "Dearest Banlieues" brings together over 200 works, including archival documents, paintings, installations, videos, photographs, and personal testimonies, exploring the suburbs as complex, sensitive spaces. The exhibition moves beyond fixed or stigmatized portrayals to reveal these places as sites of memory and cultural transmission.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Roll
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryFrance
Cite: "Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll" 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032194/banlieues-cheries-exhibition-roll> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags