Banlieues Chéries Exhibition / Roll

-
Architects: Roll
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Max Hart Nibbrig
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Gallery
- Design Team: Roll
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Exhibition "Dearest Banlieues" brings together over 200 works, including archival documents, paintings, installations, videos, photographs, and personal testimonies, exploring the suburbs as complex, sensitive spaces. The exhibition moves beyond fixed or stigmatized portrayals to reveal these places as sites of memory and cultural transmission.