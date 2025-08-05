Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture

+ 26

Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture, Other Facilities

Design Team: Neil Aspinall, Sasha McWilliam, Shane O’Neill, Yiyi Zhou

Office Lead Architects: Brian Wakelin

Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio, Chris Phillips

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: WSP, Jennifer Nam

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WHM Structural Engineers, Dan Wicke

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AME Consulting Group, Patrick Stewart

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AES Engineering, Victor Lü

Engineering & Consulting > Other: RDH Building Science, Warren Knowles

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Village Consulting, Kiefer MacKenzie

City: North Vancouver

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. A living classroom where 74 children, 125 future educators, and a coastal forest learn from one another, the Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies demonstrates how biophilic, mass-timber design can embody the pedagogical principles of the Reggio Emilia Approach while achieving Step Code 4 performance.