Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture

•
North Vancouver, Canada
-
Architects: Public Architecture
- Area: 2092 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Andrew Latreille Photography
-
Manufacturers: Bothwell-Accurate, Canex2, Kalesnikoff, Kawneer, Mondo
- Category: Research Center, Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
- Design Team: Neil Aspinall, Sasha McWilliam, Shane O’Neill, Yiyi Zhou
- Office Lead Architects: Brian Wakelin
- Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio, Chris Phillips
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: WSP, Jennifer Nam
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WHM Structural Engineers, Dan Wicke
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AME Consulting Group, Patrick Stewart
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AES Engineering, Victor Lü
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: RDH Building Science, Warren Knowles
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Village Consulting, Kiefer MacKenzie
- City: North Vancouver
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. A living classroom where 74 children, 125 future educators, and a coastal forest learn from one another, the Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies demonstrates how biophilic, mass-timber design can embody the pedagogical principles of the Reggio Emilia Approach while achieving Step Code 4 performance.