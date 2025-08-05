Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture

Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture

Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture - Exterior Photography
Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
Capilano University Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies / Public Architecture - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Research Center, Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
North Vancouver, Canada
  • Architects: Public Architecture
  Area:  2092
  Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Andrew Latreille Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bothwell-Accurate, Canex2, Kalesnikoff, Kawneer, Mondo
  • Design Team: Neil Aspinall, Sasha McWilliam, Shane O’Neill, Yiyi Zhou
  • Office Lead Architects: Brian Wakelin
  • Landscape Architecture: PFS Studio, Chris Phillips
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: WSP, Jennifer Nam
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WHM Structural Engineers, Dan Wicke
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: AME Consulting Group, Patrick Stewart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: AES Engineering, Victor Lü
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: RDH Building Science, Warren Knowles
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Village Consulting, Kiefer MacKenzie
  • City: North Vancouver
  • Country: Canada
© Andrew Latreille Photography
© Andrew Latreille Photography

Text description provided by the architects. A living classroom where 74 children, 125 future educators, and a coastal forest learn from one another, the Fulmer Family Center for Childhood Studies demonstrates how biophilic, mass-timber design can embody the pedagogical principles of the Reggio Emilia Approach while achieving Step Code 4 performance.

Project gallery

About this office
Public Architecture
Wood

Research center, Educational Architecture, Other facilities, Canada

Wood, Research center, Educational Architecture, Other facilities, Canada
