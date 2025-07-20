The RA House / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

-
Architects: Fernandes Atem Arquitetos
- Area: 377 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Lead Architect: Ricardo Fernandes, Juliana Atem
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The RA house was designed for clients who wanted to build their permanent home away from the urban center. The family, though large, had shrunk to its core when the adult children grew up and became independent. Therefore, the house needed to simultaneously focus on the couple's practicality while also providing ample space for frequent family gatherings around the kitchen and adjacent areas.