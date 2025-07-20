The RA House / Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

+ 42

Houses • Brazil Architects: Fernandes Atem Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 377 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architect: Ricardo Fernandes, Juliana Atem

Category: Houses

Architect: Ricardo Fernandes

Structural Calcutation: Marcos Andrew Rabelo Soeiro

Lighting Project: Verônica Barreira

Landscape : Bruno Ary

Construction: Fernandes Engenharia

Interiors: Juliana Atem

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The RA house was designed for clients who wanted to build their permanent home away from the urban center. The family, though large, had shrunk to its core when the adult children grew up and became independent. Therefore, the house needed to simultaneously focus on the couple's practicality while also providing ample space for frequent family gatherings around the kitchen and adjacent areas.