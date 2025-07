Spanish Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / ENORME Studio + Smart and Green Design + EXTUDIO

+ 36

Category: Pavilion

Architecture Team: Víctor Criado, Alba Fernández, Lucía García, Diego García, Alba Gómez, Aureliana Rizzo, Alexis Rodríguez, Paula Rodríguez, Marion Roth, Eva Stamatiou

Contents And Curatorship: Miguel Ángel Delgado, Eva Villaver, Blanca de la Torre, Cristina Arribas

Dirección Creativa Audiovisual: Cynthia González

Audiovisual Coordination: Marta Pita, Víctor Cid

Museography And Graphic Design: Amaya Lausín, John López, Inés Vila.

Waste Management: Cocircular

Local Architect: Front Office Tokyo, Frank La Riviere, Han Sekkei

Project Management : Beyond Limits

Contractor : Murakami GC y BGL

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Covering 3,500 square meters, the pavilion offers visitors a unique architectural and exhibition experience, showcasing the country’s innovation, culture, and productive activity. Over six months, companies, regional authorities, and other institutions will use their spaces for meetings, presentations, and forums. In this way, architecture becomes a strategic tool for international visibility.